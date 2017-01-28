Cookeville man indicted, arrested in December murder

A Cookeville man has been arrested and charged in the December murder of a Sparta woman.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation by the TBI, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Cookeville Police Department led to the indictment and arrest of 57-year-old Bobby Dale Haney.

On Dec. 18, 2016, the TBI began investigating the discovery of a body on a logging road off Deck Road in western Cumberland County.

The victim was identified as Donna Roam, 41, of Sparta.

Friday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Haney with one count of first degree murder. He was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Haney is being held in Jackson County jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.