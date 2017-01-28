19th annual March Against Gun Violence takes place in Nashville

Dozens took to the streets of Nashville to march against gun violence.

In 2016, there were more than 200 shooting victims in the Nashville metro area. In 2015, there were 79 homicides.

Today, dozens of families devastated by gun violence are marching for change.

This is the 19th annual march against gun-violence. The march is hosted by the Partners in the Struggle Organization.

Family members brought pictures of their loved ones killed by gun violence.

Each year, the march is dedicated to one of the most recent victims of gun violence. Today's march was dedicated to 16-year-old Ricky Hambrick.

Hambrick was shot and killed on December 20.

Earl Jordan is founder of the organization. He said, “I feel at times, that the perpetrators are winning, and that we're losing because we're burying our loved ones.”

Jordan believes, this march gives the victims a voice, and can unite the city against violence.

Many believe, it will take community involvement to curb these statistics.

Last year, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry outlined several goals to deal with the spike of youth violence, including efforts to connect thousands of young people to jobs or internships.