Man charged in Ashland City murder

Daniel Scott Stepputat (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Daniel Scott Stepputat (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
An arrest has been made in last weekend’s murder of a man in his Ashland City home.

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of 43-year-old Daniel Scott Stepputat.

Stepputat is charged with felony murder and theft in the homicide of 60-year-old John Neuenschwander on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Police were called to Neuenschwander’s home at the 1000 block of Golf Course Lane in Ashland City, where an acquaintance found the victim deceased.

Stepputat is being held in the Cheatham County jail without bond.

