2 teens arrested in connection to deadly Madison shooting

The scene of a shooting on Dupont Avenue in Madison. (Source: WSMV)

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Madison on Saturday morning.

Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley are both charged at juvenile court with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

According to the Metro Nashville Police department, Javonte Robinson, 18, died at the scene on North Dupont Avenue.

The second victim, Roy Hunter, 20, was taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition on Monday.

Police said both suspects implicated themselves in the shooting during interviews with detectives. They are being held in juvenile detention.

Police say a man was talking to the two victims in a black Infiniti backed into a parking space when two other men with bandanas came out from behind an apartment building and shot into the car.

The suspects then dragged the victims from the car.

The vehicle was recovered at another location.

Police believe a set up robbery led to the shooting.

A Metro School Board member told Channel 4 that Roy Hunter is the son of Tyese Hunter, who also sits on the school board.

