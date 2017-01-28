Mancini re-elected as chair of Tennessee Democratic Party

Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced following last year's election results.

Reports say the party's executive committee on Saturday voted unanimously to keep Mancini through the 2018 election. Former state Rep. John Litz of Morristown was elected vice chairman.

Democrats lost a seat in the state House as Donald Trump overwhelmingly carried Tennessee in November. The failure to gain back seats in the General Assembly led real estate investor Bill Freeman to call for Mancini's replacement as leader of the party.

Freeman, who came in third in Nashville's mayor's race despite spending $3.5 million of his own money, is mulling a bid for governor next year.