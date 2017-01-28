Police searching for gunman who robbed south Nashville GameStop - WSMV Channel 4

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed the GameStop on Hamilton Crossing Drive. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed the GameStop on Hamilton Crossing Drive. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed a GameStop in south Nashville at gunpoint Friday night.

According to police, the suspect, captured on surveillance, walked into the store on Hamilton Crossing Drive at 7:30 p.m. and purchased a game.

When the store clerk opened the register, the man demanded money at gunpoint. He then fled the store on foot with the cash.

The suspect is a black man with a goatee, approximately 5’10” and 160 pounds. He wore a black hoodie with horizontal green stripes, tan pajama pants, house shoes and a dark-colored trapper hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

