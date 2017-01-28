Snow on the way to Middle Tennessee

Today will be breezy and bright, with highs around 50. Clouds will increase and thicken tonight.

By morning, a few flurries and snow showers will begin to fall.

A few slick bridges, overpasses, or roads could develop early Sunday morning where we have heavier snow showers, however, these areas will be few and far between.

Snow showers will mix with rain showers throughout Sunday, as temperatures climb into the lower 40s. A few peeks of sunshine will also be likely.

Sunday night, additional snow showers will move through.

Minor snowfall accumulations are possible by Monday morning, which could complicate travel.

For more on this developing system including how much snow could potentially fall, read the new 4WARN Weather Blog.