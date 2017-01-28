Car crashes into Mt. Juliet medical clinic, catches fire - WSMV Channel 4

Car crashes into Mt. Juliet medical clinic, catches fire

Simplycare Clinic in Mt. Juliet (WSMV)
The scene of the crash at SimplyCare on Adams Lane. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
The vehicle involved in the crash on Adams Lane. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
Mt. Juliet Police say high speeds and over-correcting contributed to a Saturday morning crash that resulted in minor injuries and a building fire.

The driver was exiting Interstate 40 around 5:50 a.m. when she ran through a fence and into the building that houses the SimplyCare clinic on Adams Lane.

Police say the car burst into flames after it struck the building. Firefighters extinguished the flames in the structure.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 28-year-old man, were not seriously injured. They escaped the car after the crash.

The impact ignited a small fire inside the building, but sprinklers inside were able to keep the fire to just one area.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The driver was cited for not having a license.

