St. Cecilia Academy heads to Washington for March for Life

St. Cecilia Academy has taken part in the march more than a dozen times over the years. (WSMV)

About 100 students and their chaperones from St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville marched alongside thousands of other pro-life supporters in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The annual March for Life is tied to the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in 1973.

Students at the all-girls, Roman Catholic high school have participated more than a dozen times over the years.

They say this year hearing from Vice President Mike Pence, the highest-ranking White House official ever to address the group in person, was especially memorable.

"He's the first one to ever come out to a March for Life," said St. Celia senior, Margaret Hallock. "And he also mentioned that President Trump was in full support of him coming there and urged him to go.

"He expressed the importance of values and bringing back the value of life and the dignity of the human person,” Hallock added.

This is Hallock's second time participating in the march.

A future Baylor University student who plans to major in elementary education, Hallock said compared to her freshman year, she could feel the difference her fellow teenagers and college kids were making in the world.

"We often feel like we're so young and can't really make a difference," Hallock said. "But really you can, and it really showed. It's definitely an experience I will take with me my whole life."

After school and a diocesan mass on Wednesday, the group boarded buses and drove through the night to the nation’s capital.

On Thursday they attended a youth rally and mass with hundreds of other students from around the country.

St. Cecilia students are slated to return to Nashville after another mass in Washington Saturday morning.

Next week President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Antonin Scalia's death last year.

