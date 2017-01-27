Final victim identified in East TN wildfires

Fourteen people were killed in the fires. (WSMV)

Two months later, the final victim has been identified from the Sevier County wildfires.

Family members said Pamela Johnson died in the fire the claimed a total of 14 lives.

Johnson lived at the Travelers Motel on Highway 321 in Gatlinburg. That was the last place she was seen alive.

In addition to the deaths, thousands of buildings were destroyed, resulting in nearly $1 billion in damage.

