Sylvan Heights growth forces some longtime neighbors out

Nashville’s real estate boom is changing neighborhoods across the city, perhaps none more than Sylvan Heights in west Nashville.

Construction will begin next month on Charlotte Avenue to renovate an old warehouse into a large food court and marketplace.

While young people new to the neighborhood are excited for growth, longtime residents say they’re being forced out to make way for change.

In Sylvan Heights over the last three years, developers have built a large apartment complex, two retails buildings and dozens of home. Now a 55,000 square foot warehouse will soon be transformed into a food court and marketplace.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. I like where it’s going, especially the walkability. It’s great,” said Nathan Thompson, who lives next to Charlotte Avenue.

Thompson moved in two and a half years ago. He said the new businesses have made Sylvan Heights more desirable than ever, but he understands not everyone is enthusiastic about the development.

“I’m definitely concerned about how it affects people who have lived in these communities for a long time. As a city, it’s something we all should be aware about,” Thompson said.

Ten months ago, Cindy Tucker sold her home at 39th Avenue and Park Avenue. She lived in Sylvan Heights for 28 years and still works as a caretaker for her former neighbor.

“Everybody around here was moving and the taxes were going up. Everything around it was going up and I just couldn’t afford to keep it,” Tucker said.

The native Nashvillian bought a condo in La Vergne, but said she misses living in the city.

“We just can’t keep up with the times. All the new stuff coming in and taking over, people are just going to be booted out, and it’s sad to say that but that’s what’s happening,” Tucker said.

Tucker said she regrets selling her home.

“I really do. I wish I could have found a roommate to move in and help me, and I would have stayed right there,” she said.

Tucker knows her chances of finding a home she can afford in her old neighborhood are slim. Those who live here now say they’d like to see more affordable housing in the future.

“I don’t think it’s success because the whole neighborhood turns over. I think there needs to be a balance,” Thompson said.

“It’s just a matter of time before they run everybody out, and it’s sad to say that because we’ve had some good neighbors around here,” Tucker said.

The new food court is going to be called Factory Marketplace. The owner compared it to New York City’s Chelsea Market.

