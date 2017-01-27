Columbia police searching for missing man

John Whichman was last seen leaving his home on Thursday. (Source: Columbia PD)

Columbia police are searching for a man reported missing on Thursday.

John Whichman was last seen leaving his Columbia residence just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Whichman was last seen wearing an orange stocking cap, dark green cargo pants, a blue hoodie and white New Balance tennis shoes. He is 6’ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has dark hair.

Anyone with information on Whichman’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-560-1670, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

