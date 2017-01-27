DA’s daughter speaks out about being sexually assaulted at college

After a documentary film and several well-publicized cases, sexual assault on college campuses has gotten attention like never before.

Vanderbilt reported a female student was sexually assaulted at a campus dorm earlier this week. A rape on campus in June 2013 led to the arrest of four football players.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk prosecuted that case. Now his own daughter is stepping forward, saying she too was a victim of sexual assault on a college campus.

Landon Funk wants her story made public. She recently wrote an article about what she says happened to her while at Princeton.

Until now she had kept it all a secret, even from her own family.

She talked to Channel 4 about why she decided to go public.

The title of Funk’s article is, I was sexually assaulted twice at Princeton, but I refuse to let it define me. Click here to read the full article.

In it, Landon Funk shared graphic details about being raped twice. The first time was in a hotel room. The second time was in her college dorm room.

She said in both cases, her attackers were men she knew.

“He was like, ‘I know you want this. I know this is something you want to do.’ And I’m just plastered and drunk and just like the previous time, he’s stronger than me and I can’t get him off,” Landon Funk said.

She described having flashbacks and a mental breakdown that led to a near suicide attempt.

“I was so scared and I just couldn’t see any kind of light,” Landon Funk said.

The crippling crisis was unfolding privately as her father, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk publicly fought for justice for another rape victim.

“I also just think about how Brandon Vandenburg was this girl’s friend, someone that she trusted, just like the second guy I trusted,” Landon Funk said.

Landon Funk reported her assaults to Princeton's sexual assault center, but not to police.

“The girls and women who go forward with a case in the court system, I applaud them because I could not do that at all. And at the time, I was so ashamed and I was so afraid and I was so not ready for any of that, and so I didn’t,” she said.

Landon Funk said her parents didn’t know what had happened until they read her article.

“They called me like an hour after it came out on my work phone number and they were upset because of what I shared and how detailed it was, as any parent would be, but they were also very understanding about why I did it,” she said.

Since then, Landon Funk has heard from other victims from all over the world, strangers thanking her for sharing.

“I mean that’s why I did it in the first place was to help other people see that they’re not alone,” she said.

Glenn Funk did not want to interview on camera but said he loves his daughter and he’s proud of her and her decision to be a voice for victims.

