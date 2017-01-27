Protesters voice opposition to DeVos as education secretary

About a hundred people lined West End Avenue outside Sen. Lamar Alexander's office Friday afternoon demanding lawmakers halt the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

Protesters said they are concerned with DeVos' lack of experience in public schools, as well as her stance on charter schools and school vouchers.

DeVos also faced criticism during her confirmation hearing in which some said she failed to answer simple questions about public education.

At one point during the hearing, it appeared DeVos did not know the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was federal law.

"I may have confused it," DeVos said.

"If you don't understand those simple questions that even a first year teacher can answer, why do you think you're qualified to be our secretary of education?" said teacher Ayana Fletcher-Tyson.

Protesters are encouraging those who agree to call their lawmakers and say they don’t want DeVos.

"She will destroy public education as we know it in America," said Dick Blin.

A spokesperson for Sen. Alexander's office confirmed they were receiving a lot of phone calls.

“Sen. Alexander’s staff are answering the office telephones as rapidly as they can, but there is an overwhelming number of calls, mostly from people with various opinions on President Trump’s cabinet nominees. This is true this week in the offices of many U.S. senators. We’ll keep answering the telephones as rapidly as possible, but there are other ways to communicate with the senator – including by email through the senator’s website or by a written letter.”

Still, several lawmakers, including Sen. Dolores Gresham, R-Somerville, signed their name to this open letter supporting DeVos:

Betsy DeVos is an undisputed champion of families and students. For nearly 30 years she has devoted time and resources to improving education options for our nation’s children. Yet millions still languish in failing schools in an education system more than a century old. It’s time for a new vision. Betsy DeVos provides that vision. She embraces innovation, endorses accountability and—most especially—trusts parents to choose what is in their unique child's best interests. She also believes in providing every parent with the resources and choices to pursue those decisions. On this week, National School Choice Week, we the undersigned endorse this champion of choice and the education reforms needed to improve the future of every child in America. And we strongly advocate for her confirmation as our next U.S. Secretary of Education.

