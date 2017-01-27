East Nashville lady loves her beads

You can find Dottie Landry at Red Dog Beads seven days a week. (WSMV)

If you open a bead shop, you’ll soon discover that you have to sell a lot of beads to make any money.

Dottie Landry of Nashville’s Red Dog Beads is well aware, yet she’s still at her shop seven days a week for bead buyers.

“You’re not going to get rich. It’s truly a labor of love. You do it because you love it,” Landry said.

Landry wanted her stop to be small so visitors would feel overwhelmed by beads.

“Everyone is different, you know,” Landry said.

The theme at Red Dog Beads is colorful more than practical. What they sell is never necessary to your life, just an accessory.

“Every bead store is different, and mine is way different. It’s not your granny’s bead store,” Landry said.

It’s not your typical bead store because there’s more than just beads. Landry also creates with anything she can get her hands on.

“This one right here is an old Spanish coin,” she said. “Make it look less like a coin, look older.”

Landry also takes request, like a memorial necklace she made using a grandmother’s teeth.

“It was a gift of like giving teeth to a loved one, but a tooth that bad, pulled like the roots of the teeth and stuff,” Landry said.

After 20 years, Landry knows what works.

“You want something to sell, put skulls on it,” she said. “Some people don’t like them, some people do. The thing is everybody has one.”

Landry can be found every day of the week inside Red Dog Beads at 1108 Woodland St. in east Nashville.

“If you want to make something better, add beads on everything,” Landry said.

