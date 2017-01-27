Suspect arrested in Clarksville kidnapping

A man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint was arrested early Friday morning.

Anthony Atkins, 28, was wanted in an incident that occurred earlier this month when he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and threatened to torture and kill her.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located Atkins at a home in the 1500 block of Briar Hill Road thanks to an anonymous tip. When officers arrived, Atkins jumped out of a rear bedroom window and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies set up a perimeter and deployed K-9 units. Clarksville police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in Atkins’ capture.

Atkins is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, violation of an order of protection and evading arrest. His bond was set at $440,000.

Atkins is also wanted by the Oak Grove Police Department on two counts of sexual abuse first degree under the age of 12.

No one was injured during Atkins’ arrest.

