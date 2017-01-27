Police: Suspects used stolen credit cards for $30K in purchases

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Some new drivers won’t be able to park at Williamson County Schools unless they complete one critical course.More >>
Metro police say one person was shot inside a restaurant near Five Points in East Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
Just days before the bell rings in many Middle Tennessee districts, school officials are passing an emergency order aimed at closing a loophole.More >>
This year’s Junior Achievement annual Awareness Breakfast kicked off Tuesday with some big guests.More >>
The Tennessee State Board of Education has revoked the license of a teacher accused of striking a student with autism in 2016.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said Tuesday he wants answers after the emergency calls made the day of the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
A mother is fighting for her daughter's rights after she says a student pulled her child into a classroom and touched her while someone else recorded it and posted it online.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department is reminding parents to get their children’s shots before school starts next week.More >>
Metro police say one person was shot inside a restaurant near Five Points in East Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >>
The suspect was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Pegram on Tuesday morning.More >>
