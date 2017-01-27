Police: Suspects used stolen credit cards for $30K in purchases

Police said the suspect used stolen credit cards to make purchases at local stores. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police are searching for two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards to rack up purchases totaling about $30,000.

On Jan. 18, police said the credit cards were stolen from several purses while the victims were dining at local restaurants.

The stolen credit cards were then used at Best Buy, Target and Apple stores for fraudulent purchases worth nearly $30,000.

The suspects were seen driving a light colored minivan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

