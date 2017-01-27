Father of soldier Shadow McClaine speaks out about his loss

Shadow McClaine's remains were found more than 30 miles away from the parking lot where her car was found. (WSMV)

Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

A father vows to see justice for his daughter, Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine.

McClaine's remains were identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation this week following a five month search. Two fellow Fort Campbell soldiers, including McClaine's ex-husband, have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Last time I saw her, it was at my house in Roseville," said Jesse Willis, McClaine's father. "She was driving away. She had a smile on her face. She was happy. There was no care in the world. All was good. At least I know she was smiling when she last saw me."

Five months ago, Willis drove his truck more than 2,000 miles from his California home to Clarksville.

"I've been all over Tennessee here," he said.

Willis said he spent nearly every day since then walking through the city and driving up and down Fort Campbell Boulevard on a search. Keeping him going was the face on his dashboard, a picture of his daughter, McClaine.

"No parent should ever have to go through what we're going through," Willis said. "It is the worst nightmare in the world. This was a living hell. It's still a living hell."

After she disappeared in September, McClaine's remains were identified by TBI this week in a wooded area long Exit 19 off Interstate 24.

Some flyers searching for McClaine still hang along Fort Campbell Boulevard.

"You can take them down now," Willis said. "I'm bringing my girl home."

Willis was joined Friday by Shawn Calvo of National Vet Search and Recovery and McClaine's boyfriend, Ricardo Gutierrez.

"Whoever had something to do with my daughter up to this point now, I'm coming for you," Willis said. "They are going to get what's coming to them. They are not going to get away with this. We are not leaving. We are not going to forget about them.

In November, McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case.

Willis said he'll be coming back for trial appearances, continuing a long fight for his daughter.

"We are here until it's done," he said. "This town will not forget what happened to Shadow McClaine."

Willis said funeral arrangements are still being set for his daughter. He said she'll be flown home to California to be buried.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.