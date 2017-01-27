Zoos nationwide compete in 'Cute Animal Tweet-off'

The Nashville Zoo participated in the tweet-off, sharing a video of a sloth. (Source: Nashville Zoo / Twitter)

A Twitter war is tearing apart the internet, but the topic is not one you would expect.

It all started with a tweet from the National Zoo announcing the birth of its baby gray seal pup.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

It all escalated when a Virginia woman challenged the Virginia Aquarium to show off its cute animals, which prompted them to share an adorable photo of an otter and an osprey.

And, of course, other zoos just had to get in on what's being called the #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

Even the Nashville Zoo participated, sharing a video of a two-toed sloth eating a pineapple.

We are joining in on the #cuteanimaltweetoff fun! Who can resist Fern the two-toed sloth eating a pineapple... pic.twitter.com/7M0an4plhL — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 26, 2017

We've loved interacting with Zoos around the nation for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. The world needs a little more cuteness...and smiling frogs. pic.twitter.com/XOBVHh4Yra — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 26, 2017

The Memphis Zoo also shared several photos of their favorite animals.

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

.@lincolnparkzoo we raise your raise with some snuggles. Who doesn't love ? snuggles? (Especially giraffe snuggles.) pic.twitter.com/df0CmTcMeM — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga also got in on the action.

Below are some more tweets from the epic showdown.

If there is any #voterfraud with #cuteanimaltweetoff this baby tamandua will sniff it out! pic.twitter.com/geZDfFqVip — San Antonio Zoo (@SanAntonioZoo) January 27, 2017

We may never know which zoo has the cutest animals, but we sure do love seeing these tweets!

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.