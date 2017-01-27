Zoos nationwide compete in 'Cute Animal Tweet-off' - WSMV Channel 4

Zoos nationwide compete in 'Cute Animal Tweet-off'

The Nashville Zoo participated in the tweet-off, sharing a video of a sloth. (Source: Nashville Zoo / Twitter) The Nashville Zoo participated in the tweet-off, sharing a video of a sloth. (Source: Nashville Zoo / Twitter)
A Twitter war is tearing apart the internet, but the topic is not one you would expect.

It all started with a tweet from the National Zoo announcing the birth of its baby gray seal pup.

It all escalated when a Virginia woman challenged the Virginia Aquarium to show off its cute animals, which prompted them to share an adorable photo of an otter and an osprey.

And, of course, other zoos just had to get in on what's being called the #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

Even the Nashville Zoo participated, sharing a video of a two-toed sloth eating a pineapple.

The Memphis Zoo also shared several photos of their favorite animals.

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga also got in on the action.

Below are some more tweets from the epic showdown.

We may never know which zoo has the cutest animals, but we sure do love seeing these tweets!

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

