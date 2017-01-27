New TVA chair hopes to keep trajectory as Trump fills slots

This year’s Junior Achievement annual Awareness Breakfast kicked off Tuesday with some big guests.More >>
This year’s Junior Achievement annual Awareness Breakfast kicked off Tuesday with some big guests.More >>
The Tennessee State Board of Education has revoked the license of a teacher accused of striking a student with autism in 2016.More >>
The Tennessee State Board of Education has revoked the license of a teacher accused of striking a student with autism in 2016.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said Tuesday he wants answers after the emergency calls made the day of the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said Tuesday he wants answers after the emergency calls made the day of the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
A mother is fighting for her daughter's rights after she says a student pulled her child into a classroom and touched her while someone else recorded it and posted it online.More >>
A mother is fighting for her daughter's rights after she says a student pulled her child into a classroom and touched her while someone else recorded it and posted it online.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department is reminding parents to get their children’s shots before school starts next week.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department is reminding parents to get their children’s shots before school starts next week.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
With just 20 days to go, Nashville’s Adventure Science Center is getting ready for the total solar eclipse.More >>
With just 20 days to go, Nashville’s Adventure Science Center is getting ready for the total solar eclipse.More >>
In the middle of the Warner’s Ridge subdivision, just north of Chapel Hill, sits lot 114. It’s also known as Riggs Cemetery.More >>
In the middle of the Warner’s Ridge subdivision, just north of Chapel Hill, sits lot 114. It’s also known as Riggs Cemetery.More >>