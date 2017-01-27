Missing Henry County couple with dementia found safe

Eula and James Clark were last seen leaving a Kentucky hospital on Thursday night. (Source: Murray Police Department)

Police say an elderly couple from Henry County who were reported missing have been found safe.

Eula and James Clark of Paris, TN, were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Their daughter planned on following them home but got separated from them. She called police when they did not come back to their home.

Both Eula and James Clark have been diagnosed with dementia.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Murray Police Department posted that the couple had been found but did not release any additional details.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.