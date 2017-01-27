Haslam adviser Hafner leaving to work for House speaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Leslie Hafner is leaving her position as a top adviser to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to take on a new role with House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Hafner joined the Cabinet as Haslam's chief lobbyist in 2011, and was later named senior adviser and strategist.

Haslam cited Hafner's role in passing key initiatives like dialing back civil service protections for state employees and covering community college tuition for all high school graduates.

Hafner began her career in the press office of Republican Gov. Don Sundqvist, who left office 2003. She later worked in the state Department of Finance before leaving state government to work for Corrections Corporation of America and later as a contract lobbyist.

The Waverly native lives in Nashville with husband, Matt, and three dogs, Mr. Biscuits, Louie and Hank.

