Smith scores twice in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Craig Smith scored two goals in the third period, and the Nashville Predators held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Thursday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Columbus coach John Tortorella left the team before the game, returning home for a personal matter that will cause him to miss All-Star weekend. His assistants filled in for him, but the Blue Jackets dropped to 5-7-0 since their 16-game winning streak.

Brandon Saad gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the first period. Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray scored in the third as the Blue Jackets tried to rally.

Calle Jarnkrok and Harry Zolnierczyk also scored for Nashville, and Mike Fisher had two assists.

Columbus pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky late, but Pekka Rinne made save after save for Nashville. The Blue Jackets' last shot came after the horn sounded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.