DeShields leads Lady Vols to 84-75 victory over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Diamond DeShields scored 27 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures Thursday night as the Lady Volunteers never trailed in an 84-75 victory over Florida.

Tennessee (13-7, 4-3 SEC) withstood a 31-point performance from Florida's Ronni Williams.

DeShields has scored at least 20 points in five of her last eight games.

Jaime Nared scored 16 points and Mercedes Russell had 14 points for Tennessee. Jordan Reynolds and Alexa Middleton added 11 points each. Reynolds also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Haley Lorenzen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Florida (10-10, 1-6). Tyshara Fleming had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators.

The Lady Vols built an early 25-8 lead and stayed in front the rest of the way. Tennessee led by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

Tennessee won despite getting outrebounded 42-30. The Lady Vols had outrebounded nine straight opponents before Thursday.

