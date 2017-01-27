Man escapes house fire in north Nashville

The fire happened on 14th Avenue North on Friday morning. (WSMV)

A north Nashville man woke up to discover his house was on fire early Friday morning.

The man woke up to the smell of smoke around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of 14th Avenue North.

He was able to get outside safely.

The fire was contained to the two back bedrooms of the home.

Officials said the man will be able to live in his home again once the damage is cleaned up.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.