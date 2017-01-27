Driver killed in crash on Briley Pkwy; Police looking for passenger who ran from scene

A driver was killed in a crash on Briley Parkway in Madison on Friday morning.

The BMW crashed into a sound barrier wall on the southbound exit ramp to Gallatin Pike around 5:15 a.m.

The crash happened near a sharp curve. Police said they believe the car was going too fast when it hit an embankment and went airborne, hitting the concrete wall.

Police have identified the driver as 49-year-old Vincent Batson. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a male passenger crawl out of the car and run off behind the wall toward a neighborhood. Officers are still looking for this man.

The passenger was reportedly bleeding from his head. He is described as a while man with brown hair. He appeared to be in his 30s and weighed approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the passenger’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 615-862-7738.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, they have not found any evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.