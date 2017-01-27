Rollover crash knocks down power lines in Joelton

The crash knocked down power lines on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV)

A rollover crash knocked down power lines in Joelton on Friday morning.

The wreck happened on the 78800 block of Whites Creek Pike near Jackman Road just before 3 a.m.

The driver who hit the pole was not injured.

Two other vehicles hit the pole after it fell into the road but were not injured.

The road has reopened, but residents in the area are still experiencing power outages.

