1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Bell Road

Police responded to the rollover crash around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Bell Road in south Nashville on Friday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Nissan Maxima crossed the center line and crashed into a Mazda Protege near Harbor Lights Drive at 3 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan, 32-year-old Tecoria Benson, died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Mazda, 41-year-old Evelio Gomez, has non-critical injuries. Yaelaine Hernandez, Gomez's sister who was sitting in the front seat, was critically injured. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said they are doing toxicology testing to determine if Benson was using alcohol or drugs.

Bell road shut down between Smith Spring and Ned Shelton road after 2 car wreck. pic.twitter.com/GBgNSLlKQe — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) January 27, 2017

