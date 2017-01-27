1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Bell Road - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Bell Road

Posted: Updated:
Police responded to the rollover crash around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) Police responded to the rollover crash around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Bell Road in south Nashville on Friday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Nissan Maxima crossed the center line and crashed into a Mazda Protege near Harbor Lights Drive at 3 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan, 32-year-old Tecoria Benson, died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Mazda, 41-year-old Evelio Gomez, has non-critical injuries. Yaelaine Hernandez, Gomez's sister who was sitting in the front seat, was critically injured. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said they are doing toxicology testing to determine if Benson was using alcohol or drugs.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.