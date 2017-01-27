Search ongoing for man who jumped into Stones River

The man started running away from police and then jumped into the river. (WSMV)

Rescue crews are continuing to search for a man who jumped in the Stones River overnight near Donelson.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police spotted two men and a woman sitting in a parked car near the entrance of Heartland Park.

Officials said it was suspicious because the park was closed and it was late at night.

When police walked up to the car to ask what they were doing, the man sitting in the passenger seat took off running. He got about 200 yards upstream before police say he jumped in the river.

Firefighters searched for him by boat for hours. A helicopter with infrared cameras even helped to look, but they couldn't find him.

The man and woman in the car were questioned but have not been arrested.

A team from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be using a SONAR boat and dive team to search the water Friday morning.

