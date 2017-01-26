Traffic report: 3 of nation's 50 worst bottlenecks in Nashville

There’s no denying traffic is a problem in Nashville, and now there is further proof.

A new study shows Nashville has three of the top 50 worst bottleneck intersections in the country.

“TDOT is fully away of the congestion issues,” said Kathryn Schulte, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The new report was conducted by the American Transportation Research Institute.

Those bottlenecks are: the Interstate 24/Interstate 440 junction, Interstate 65 at Interstate 24, and Interstate 40 at Interstate 65 East. The average speed at those intersections is around 34 mph.

"There are several ways to address the problem, one is through these large-scale capacity projects,” Schulte said.

Those projects would include adding lanes to the highway, but that solution is costly.

Last week, Gov. Bill Haslam announced details to his transportation plan, which would include a gas tax and allow local governments to dedicate local tax revenue to begin paying for portions of the plan.

Many transportation and city officials met at Tennessee Brew Works on Thursday night for a mixer to discuss ideas.

"We are optimistic that we can make short, medium and long-term improvements. It won't eliminate traffic because, let's face it, this is a popular place, lots of people are coming here, but we need to provide a range of travel alternatives so people can chose to avoid traffic," said Steve Bland, CEO of the Regional and Metro Transportation Authority.

TDOT said without additional transportation funding, the projects included in the governor’s plan would not be complete for another 50 years.

Under Haslam’s plan, those projects would either be complete, under construction or under contract within the next 12 to 13 years.

