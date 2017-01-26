Man killed in robbery identified; Search for gunman continues - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in robbery identified; Search for gunman continues

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north Nashville on Thursday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim, 39-year-old Jeremy Nedow, was likely targeted during a robbery.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Jones Circle just after 7 p.m. Nedow was found dead inside a car.

Police are still looking for the gunman and say they are pursuing "strong leads."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

