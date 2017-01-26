Man killed in robbery identified; Search for gunman continues

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Jones Circle. (WSMV)

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north Nashville on Thursday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim, 39-year-old Jeremy Nedow, was likely targeted during a robbery.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Jones Circle just after 7 p.m. Nedow was found dead inside a car.

Police are still looking for the gunman and say they are pursuing "strong leads."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Thur night's murder victim on Jones Circle in East Nashville identified as Jeremy Nedow, 39. Targeted shooting. Strong leads being pursued. pic.twitter.com/5ac7n9UCJP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 27, 2017

