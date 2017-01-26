Councilman says closed sidewalks a danger

Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell says he’s fed up with closed sidewalks and determined to do something about it.

O’Connell, who represents the downtown district, said he wanted to show just how dangerous it can be to walk downtown for five minutes.

“So here we go, there’s somebody turning right in front of us. Who’s got the right of way?” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said construction has closed many sidewalks meant for pedestrians.

“I don’t know how long this is going to be closed. What are they even doing?” he said.

In some cases, the sidewalks appear to be closed for no other reason than storage space.

“Somebody literally sent me a picture of the sidewalk closure. We’re inside the area that was closed. Literally all that was there was the barriers to close off the sidewalk. And it’s like, are you serious?” O’Connell said.

A year ago, O’Connell passed legislation called “don’t block my walk,” which requires contractors to have signs saying why they’re closing the sidewalk and for how long. It’s also supposed to have contact information. O’Connell said hardly anyone complies.

“It’s almost like we pass the bill and what did we see? We looked around and even more sidewalks were closed,” he said.

Metro Public Works said in a statement they share the frustration and are reviewing the permitting process. They added their downtown mobility study will incorporate recommendations on how to improve pedestrian mobility.

“Would I rather be a city that is growing quickly than a city in decline? Absolutely. But if we cannot do growth in a way that minimizes the disruption to people who are living, working and playing here, then the ability to invest here is going to go down,” O’Connell said.

