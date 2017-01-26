Plane makes emergency landing at BNA

All passengers made it safely off the plane. (WSMV)

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Nashville International Airport on Thursday night.

The United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to Nashville landed without incident after the crew reported a fire warning for the right engine and a possible fuel leak.

The plane was inspected and it was determined there was a “hot spot” on one of the engines. The plane was then sprayed with water.

All passengers were evacuated safely and bused back to the terminal.

Amy Brown is a frequent flyer. She said she’s seen and heard a lot in the air, but never anything like this.

“We banked unusually and were coming at a weird approach,” Brown said.

Passengers were told to keep their heads down and grab their ankles. Brown said she remained calm but was worried about the children nearby.

“There were a couple of kids on the plane and that was one of the first things that went through my head,” she said. “You could feel the tension rising. Oh my gosh, we need to get off this plane.”

One the flight landed, everyone was ordered off the plane and onto the runway.

“Everybody was like, ‘Where is my bag? Where is my bag?’ And I was like, dude, I don’t care about my bag. You got me on the ground, thank you,” Brown said.

One runway at BNA is closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

