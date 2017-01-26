Bill seeks to ban abortions after heartbeat found in fetus

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R- Jonesborough, wants to pass a bill that will ban nearly 90 percent of abortions in the state of Tennessee.

He calls his latest bill the “heartbeat” bill. It would make it illegal to have an abortion if a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. That could mean abortions after five to six weeks would be illegal unless there's a medical emergency.

When asked in a press conference Thursday if women have a right to choose, Van Huss responded, "a woman has a right to live." He cited verses from the book of Jeremiah in the Bible to explain why he feels abortions are wrong.

Van Huss' measure goes against Roe v. Wade, and against the efforts of Planned Parenthood.

"This is just again attempts for men to be controlling women and their reproductive healthcare and their reproductive choices," said Jeff Teague, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in Nashville. "These are decisions that we believe passionately that women should be able to make for themselves without any interference from any politician."

Teague fights abortion bills like these every year at the capitol. This one is one of the strictest.

"We believe that this is going to embolden legislators across the country, especially here in Tennessee, to pass more and more regulations and restrictions on safe legal abortions," Teague said.

This measure comes after Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, filed a bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks.

Teague said he's concerned the new presidential administration will make more room for bills making abortion harder.

"They've made it very clear that they intend to appoint Supreme Court Justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortion basically illegal in this country, so we are very, very, very concerned,” he said.

Those are exactly the kind of Supreme Court changes Van Huss hopes to see.

"I see the election of President Trump as an opportunity to protect life," Van Huss said in a press conference.

Lawmakers return to the capitol next week after a two-week recess. Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, is co-sponsoring the bill.

