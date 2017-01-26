Driver dies days after hitting tree

The truck ended up against a tree facing against the flow of traffic. (Source: WSMV)

The driver who was critically injured after hitting a tree in the 600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday afternoon has died.

Police said Mary Kenner, 44, had just passed under Interstate 40 when her Toyota pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and ran off the road into a tree.

Police don’t know why Kenner lost control of her truck.

Kenner died overnight at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.