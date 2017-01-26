Community sends condolences to family of Shadow McClaine

A family's 145-day search came to an end Wednesday night.

That family was still holding on to hope missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine would be found alive. The TBI has confirmed remains found in Cedar Hill are McClaine's.

"I thought it was important to let the family know that the entire city of Clarksville supported their efforts to try and find Shadow and let them know we were all here in any way we could," said Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan.

For more than five months, flyers of McClaine have been posted in windows all through Clarksville and nearby Oak Grove. There were searches throughout the area and vigils with the community.

"We all join together in times of need to try to help each other, and that's exactly what I think we did in regards to the disappearance of Shadow McClaine," McMillan said.

Wednesday night, the TBI confirmed remains found off exit 19 on Interstate 24 were McClaine's.

"I was saddened the remains were actually Shadow McClaine's," McMillan said. "My heart goes out to the family. I think the entire city of Clarksville is sending out condolences to the family on this discovery. If nothing else, maybe the family can have some sense of closure now. Of course, that's never enough often times."

McClaine's ex-husband Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case in November. The charges were filed by Fort Campbell. TBI is handling a concurrent investigation but has not filed any charges.

"We want the family to know the city of Clarksville is with them in this difficult time," McMillan said.

