Belmont alerts campus after student diagnosed with mumps

A student who lives on Belmont University’s campus has been diagnosed with mumps.

The university notified students because mumps is highly contagious.

Most get the mumps vaccine as a child, but doctors say it’s not 100 percent effective.

Belmont officials are telling students to wash up and not share food, drink or utensils.

The university issued the following statement:

A residential student on Belmont’s campus was diagnosed Jan. 26 with mumps and was immediately isolated and given treatment to deal with symptoms. The individual has now returned home to recover. Belmont University advised our entire population of this diagnosis and the symptoms of mumps as well as precautions individuals should take for prevention. Our students’ health and safety is our top priority, and we’re partnering with Metro Health to do all we can avoid further infections.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.