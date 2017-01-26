Tennessee drafts plan to hold schools accountable, measure student progress

Tennessee is taking steps to hold its schools more accountable through a federal law that gives states new measures for how well students perform in the upcoming school year.

Power will return to the states to focus on what's going on in classrooms through the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaces No Child Left Behind. It requires all students to learn at high standards.

"We've gone through multiple standards revisions, and next year, we will revise standards in math and English language arts," said Commissioner Candice McQueen, of the Tennessee Department of Education. "We've approved science standards and we're going through social studies right now."

Tennessee is drafting a plan to execute the policy. It focuses on students who need the most help and those learning English. Some teachers have ideas on how to do that.

"I think increased technology and having certain kids on tiered, differentiated computer programs that they have out there, would be so beneficial to a little kid that the teacher can't plan 50 different lessons for," said Kyla Cretekos, who teaches math at Cane Ridge High School. "I understand that tracking for all kids is not necessarily the best option, but I do think that recognizing that a lot of kids are coming to us and they don't speak any English, especially at Cane Ridge. A lot of students come to us below grade level."

The plan will also hold states more accountable. A school will receive a letter grade of A to F to identify high and low performing schools. A local district will intervene if a school fails under the new measures.

"We're really working with our teachers to make sure they are implementing the curriculum and meeting the standards that we have here in Tennessee, which are really high," said Metro Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.

The changing standards can be hard to keep up with for some students. Some teachers said there needs to be a smoother transition from grade to grade.

"I think it's really hard in the middle of a student's education to change the rigor so quickly," Cretekos said. "A lot of kids have never been asked to write in math, a lot of kids have never been asked to speak about math in complete sentences and really explain their answer."

Educators in the classroom said they still need more resources to teach to the new standards, like textbooks and materials that match testing.

"Right now we have access to a few practice assessments, but in terms of aligning resources to back that up and help teachers bring their lesson plans to the table, we don't really have a big bank of questions," Cretekos said.

The plan is set to roll out in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. If you'd like to provide feedback on how to improve education statewide, you have until Jan. 31.

