Mt. Juliet police searching for runaway teen

Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a runaway teen who has been missing since last November.

Kishon Wiley, 16, was reported as a runaway on Nov. 16. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Wiley is described as a black female, approximately 5’ tall, thin, with brown eyes and long black hair. She is believed to be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information on Wiley’s whereabouts is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550, or leave an anonymous tip at 615-754-8477.

