Vanderbilt to visit Hawaii in 2022, host Warriors in 2023 - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt to visit Hawaii in 2022, host Warriors in 2023

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has scheduled a home-and-home series with Hawaii, starting with the Warriors visiting Tennessee in 2022 and the Commodores returning the favor in 2023.

The schools announced the series Thursday.

The schools have never played, and Vanderbilt's trip to Hawaii on Aug. 27, 2022, will be the Commodores' first football game outside of the continental United States. The Warriors will play in Nashville on Sept. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.