Dozens of Nissan workers protest plant conditions

Dozens of Nashville workers gathered on Thursday to show their support in a nationwide effort to call for better working conditions at Nissan assembly plants.

Community leaders, labor unions, student groups and racial justice organizations protested at the Action Nissan dealership on Thompson Lane.

The protest was meant to raise awareness about working conditions and efforts to unionize.

The workers were from the Japanese automaker’s manufacturing plant in Canton, MS. The plant employs 5,000 workers, 80 percent of which are African American.

Workers at the Canton plant hope to be the first unionized Nissan plant.

Similar protests were held at Nissan dealerships in Atlanta, Charlotte, NC, New Orleans, and Birmingham, AL.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.