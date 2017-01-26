Man accused of assaulting 2 Montgomery Co. Sheriff's deputies

A man wanted for aggravated burglary is now accused of assaulting two deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, Sgt. James Derico stopped a vehicle that was traveling 20 mph over the speed limit on Rossview Road.

The driver, 25-year-old Michael Olds, had felony warrants for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during a felony stemming from a Clarksville home invasion last year.

Cpl. Shanna Grice was also on the scene to assist in taking Olds into custody. Authorities said Olds ran into a nearby field as the deputies attempted to arrest him.

During the foot chase, authorities said Olds returned to his vehicle and attempted to drive off. Sgt. Derico was able to turn off the vehicle and again attempted to take Olds into custody when Olds physically assaulted both deputies.

Both Derico and Grace were injured as a result of the incident. Olds was taken into custody when help from additional units from the sheriff’s office and Clarksville Police Department.

Olds is now also charged with two counts of assault of an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless endangerment and speeding. His bond was set at $170,250.

