Female Vanderbilt student reports sexual assault on campus

A Vanderbilt University student says she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on Sunday night, according to police.

The Campus Security Authority reported the incident to the Vanderbilt University Police Department on Thursday.

Details about the location of the sexual assault were not released, but police said the suspect is a male student.

The department issued these reminders about sexual assault:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of "no" should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

Students and staff can reach VUPD 24/7 at its emergency line at 615-421-1911 or through its non-emergency line at 615-322-2745.

