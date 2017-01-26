Estimated 13.9 million tourists visited Nashville area in 2016

A record number of 13.9 million tourists visited the Nashville area last year, according to the latest numbers from the the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

The previous record of 13.5 million visitors was set in 2015.

In 2016, Music City also had its best year in number of occupied hotel rooms - 7.307 million - and hotel taxes - an estimated $61.1 million.

"Nashville’s investments in our tourist industry continue to pay off in ways that create jobs, grow our economy and generate tax revenue that’s used to improve the quality of life for all residents," said Mayor Megan Barry in a news release. "Thank you to the nearly 60,000 hospitality industry employees who work hard every day to make Nashville’s visitors feel at home."

The city's New Year's Eve celebration, which was held for the first time at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, brought in an estimated $17.2 million in spending. Over 100,000 people attended the free event to ring in 2017.

Nashville's tourism numbers have increased 45 percent over the past 10 years.

