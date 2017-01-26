LAURA LEA GOLDBERG'S ASIAN CHICKEN LETTUCE CUPS

INGREDIENTS

3 large boneless skinless chicken breast (prefer organic and free range)

1/4 cup unsalted, unsweetened peanut butter (prefer organic, sub almond or tahini if you like)

3 tablespoons sesame oil

2 1/2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons sriracha (sub hot sauce and increase honey to 2 tbps)

2 tablespoons tamari (sub soy sauce)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil (sub a neutral oil)

1 6 ounce can water chestnuts, diced (sub 1/2 cup blanched slivered almonds)

1 head iceberg lettuce, green cabbage or sturdy bibb lettuce

Opt garnish: shredded carrots, sliced cabbage, sliced scallions, sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, sesame oil, tamari, honey, lime juice, garlic, sriracha and sea salt. Whisk thoroughly.

Heat a large sauté pan or wok to medium-high heat. Add coconut oil. When oil is shimmering but not smoking, add minced chicken. Allow to pop, crackle and brown around the edges before flipping. Turn heat down if you see smoking.

When chicken is golden brown and cooked through (approx. 4-5 mins), turn off heat and allow to cool 5 minutes. Add your peanut sauce, reserving 1/4 cup. Add water chestnuts or almonds and stir everything to combine.

Serve chicken in lettuce cups with an extra drizzle of sauce, carrots, cabbage and scallions.