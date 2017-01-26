Mayor Barry says fairgrounds would be best site for MLS team

Mayor Megan Barry says the fairgrounds would be the "best" site for the stadium. (WSMV file photo)

Mayor Megan Barry said in a statement Thursday morning she supports bringing a Major League Soccer team to Nashville.

Barry also said she believes the Fairgrounds Nashville would be the best place for a new soccer stadium.

Barry confirmed that a deal has not been reached with the city, but a local group is working on submitting an application to MLS.

Patrick Perry, who manages a restaurant near the fairgrounds, said he thinks a soccer stadium would have a major impact on his business.

“The flow of traffic that would be coming through here and people would see the business and come in here and get our food and stuff like that. I would love it. I’d love the extra business,” he said.

More details about Barry’s proposal are expected to come when she speaks to the Rotary Club of Nashville on Monday.

The Nashville MLS steering committee, made up of 22 local business leaders, has until Jan. 31 to apply for an MLS franchise. Nashville is one of 10 cities vying for four open spots.

Below is the mayor's full statement:

I fully support the effort to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville. While no formal proposals or deals have been reached, we have been working with the local organizing group, led by John Ingram and Bill Hagerty, to submit a great application to MLS.



Ultimately, a soccer facility will be needed in order to attract an MLS team here to Nashville. I believe a private-public partnership, with an emphasis on the “private” part of the equation, will be needed in order to accomplish this goal, and I am convinced that the best and only site for this to happen would be at the Fairgrounds Nashville.



This will not come at the expense of any existing activities at the Fairgrounds, such as racing, the flea market, or the fair, but will be in addition to all the great things that are happening there now.



Last year, we allocated $12 million in capital funds to start the renovation of the Fairgrounds property, in addition to $3 million for community soccer fields at that site.



I’ve also asked the Fairgrounds manager to initiate an RFP for the operation of the racetrack. For too long, we have held back the chances for racing to be successful by limiting the term of the contract. This RFP will seek innovative proposals that could result in an operator willing to make necessary capital improvements to the track with a long-term agreement by which they can recoup the investment.



With playing fields, pro soccer, a more viable racing operation, a greenway through the property and renovated, improved buildings, the fairgrounds will share in and help continue Nashville’s prosperity.

