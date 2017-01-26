Man arrested in Tennessee in Charlotte man's shooting death

Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.More >>
Metro police have been asking for new motorcycles for years. Metro Council approved the funding over a year ago, but officers never received their new rides.More >>
The heat is on in Nolensville to make a historic school “cool” enough to host summer events.More >>
Tennessee falls in the bottom 10 states for education, according to a new study released Monday. It found a shortage of certified teachers and students feeling threatened or bullied contributed to the low ranking.More >>
A Tennessee Department of Transportation road supervisor who was killed last spring was honored on Monday.More >>
A Perry County man was in the right place at the right time as torrential rains flooded the Buffalo River. His quick response helped save the lives of a homeless family who found themselves overcome by the rising waters.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. John Duncan of Tennessee says he will not run for re-election next year because he wants to spend more time with his family.More >>
Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspected car thief wanted in three counties.More >>
