Man arrested in Tennessee in Charlotte man's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A teenager has been arrested in Tennessee and charged in the shooting death of a Charlotte man last month.

Charlotte police spokeswoman Jessica Wallin said in a statement Wednesday that 18-year-old Martin Alexander Robinson is charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of 22-year-old Thomas McDonald.

McDonald died in a Charlotte hospital Dec. 7 after being found at an apartment complex. Lt. Brad Koch said it appeared McDonald had returned from getting food when the shooting happened.

Police determined Robinson was a suspect and that he was likely to be in Memphis, Tennessee. He was arrested there and is awaiting an extradition hearing to return to North Carolina to face the charges.

Police have not revealed a possible motive.

