Nashvillians speak out against Trump's executive orders

The gathering was held at Public Square Park on Wednesday night. (WSMV)

Nashville residents gathered Wednesday night to voice their opinions about President Trump's executive orders on immigration.

Instead of marching or protesting, a group of about 50 gathered at Public Square Park to listen to one another speak.

They are calling on Mayor Megan Barry to defy Trump and keep the city safe for all immigrants. Barry tweeted on Wednesday, saying, "Nashville is stronger and safer when we are a warm and welcoming place for all."

Many were talking about how they feel at home here in Music City and don't want that to change.

Others say they are now living in fear, afraid for these next four years, and want our city leaders to protect them.

The group's main chant was, "We will not comply. We will resist. We will protect."

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the choices that Trump has made recently, and he needs to wrestle with someone in his own weight class because I'm ready to stand up and fight," said Nashville resident Daniel Browning.

The group plans on continuing to hold gatherings like this one to get city leaders' attention.

Below is the mayor's full statement:

Nashville is stronger and safer when we are a warm and welcoming place for all. #Indivisible pic.twitter.com/DkPSUBrYeM — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 25, 2017

