Gov. Haslam says there's no evidence of voter fraud in TN

The controversy continues over President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud during the presidential election.

The president is now calling for a major investigation of the election process.

Gov. Bill Haslam made it clear on Wednesday there is no evidence of people voting illegally in Tennessee in the presidential election.

"I had some conversations with the secretary of state prior to the election and post-election, and the secretary, who I have a lot of confidence in, assures me there was no indication of voter fraud in Tennessee at all," Haslam said.

The governor spoke to reporters while visiting a middle school in Murfreesboro as part of his Capitol to the Classroom tour.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wants to see a major investigation into voter fraud in the United States.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said the president believes millions of people voted in the election illegally based on studies and evidence people have brought to him.

Haslam said he'd like to see more of that evidence.

"As a citizen, if there's voter fraud, that should concern everyone," he said. "We can wait and see what that evidence is in Tennessee. I feel really confident about the integrity of our elections."

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

